‘Girl with No Job’ Influencer Claudia Oshry Talks 'Ozempic Face,' Hair Loss Since Taking the 'Life-Changing' Drug

The influencer says the injected drug is "honestly so liberating" in spite of its negative side effects

Claudia Oshry/Instagram "Girl with No Job" Claudia Oshry

Influencer Claudia Oshry shared some of the side effects of taking Ozempic for weight loss in a Q&A on her Instagram stories on Tuesday — and joked about having the infamous “Ozempic face” in a selfie.

“Honestly, this one is giving Ozempic face lol,” the 29-year-old captioned a selfie shot from below. “I look…a hundred?”

“Ozempic face” is the term used to describe the at-times gaunt appearance the injected drug can cause, due to the loss of fat.

Dr. Oren Tepper, a New York-based plastic surgeon, has said that it's common for weight loss to deflate key areas of the face, which can result in a person looking more aged.

"When it comes to facial aging, fat is typically more friend than foe," he said. "Weight loss may turn back your biological age, but it tends to turn your facial clock forward."

Claudia Oshry/Instagram Girl with No Job Claudia Oshry.

Oshry, who cohosts the podcast The Toast, recently shared that she was taking the diabetes drug for weight loss.

"The thing that's been harrowing — like, following me around — everybody wants to know if I'm taking Ozempic, Mounjaro, semaglutide," she began. "And the answer is: obviously. Yes, of course."

"You thought they were going to make a weight-loss drug and I wasn't going to take it?" she said. "You're dumb. Of course, I'm f—ing taking it."

And Oshry raved about it in spite of the side effects.

“I can’t believe how many clothing options I was missing out on,” she captioned a selfie on her Instagram stories, where Oshry is wearing a cropped pink bra and bike shorts. “It’s honestly so liberating. Dare I say, life changing?”

But when she was asked if Ozempic caused her to “shed [hair] like crazy,” Oshry shared that it did, at first, “and I panicked. My hair is my life! My security blanket!”

However, she said, “I acted quick and have really gotten it under control.”

Claudia Oshry/Instagram Girl with No Job Claudia Oshry

The influencer went on to add that she’s been taking Nutrafol, prenatal vitamins, biotin, Vegamour Hair GRO serum, and the hair-growth medication Minoxidil to maintain her hair.

Ozempic is one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which works in the brain to impact satiety. While it’s approved by the FDA for people with type 2 diabetes and not for weight loss, it’s become a trendy weight-loss tool.

"I think when I started [taking it], I was a little embarrassed," Oshry — who penned the New York Times bestseller Girl With No Job: The Crazy Beautiful Life of an Instagram Thirst Monster — said on her podcast. "Like, 'Oh my God I have to inject myself with something just to get my fat ass to stop eating. Other people can do it without, why can't I?' In the beginning, my decision to not share was rooted in a little bit of shame."

And while Oshry has said “it’s what’s working for me now,” she added that Ozempic is “not a permanent thing.”



