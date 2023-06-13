A girl next door with Oscar cred: is Jodie Comer planning to be the next Jennifer Lawrence?

Jodie Comer attending the 2023 Tony Awards in New York - Invision

Jodie Comer has finally killed off Killing Eve. Her Tony Award win for best actress for the Broadway run of Suzie Miller’s one-woman play Prima Facie has confirmed the Liverpool actress as a once-in-a-generation talent. A star who can radiate warmth and vulnerability as easily as drip menace while dispatching someone with a hair-pin. She can at last move on from that iconic Killing Eve shot of her character, sociopathic hit-woman Villanelle, strutting across Paris in a billowing champagne-pink dress.

Stars often turn to the stage when they have conquered Hollywood and are looking for something else to do. But for Comer, making her West End debut last April in Prima Facie (which subsequently transferred to Broadway) was the equivalent of slamming on the emergency brake and hitting reset.

Post-Killing Eve, she struggled to find parts worthy of her talents. She was reduced to being a spectator in the Ridley Scott-directed Ben Affleck-Matt Damon two-hander The Last Duel and was under-used opposite in Ryan Reynolds in video game romcom Free Guy. The lowest moment came in the dire Star Wars sequel, The Rise of Skywalker, where she had a stunt cameo as the mother of heroine Rey. Comer was in danger of becoming a meme – a special effect to be dropped into productions to trade on the recognition value she had clocked up with Killing Eve.

The irony was that, even as she struggled on screen, off it she was the perfect A-lister. Unstarry and with a dry wit, Comer is a natural on the red carpet. She has also conquered US chat show circuit, where the hosts, having never previously encountered a Liverpool accent in the wild, are bowled over by her homespun Mersey charm.

But with Prima Facie, she has hit reset. She plays a London barrister who has cynically made her living from sexual assault cases only to find the tables turned when she is raped. Her character has been complicit in a system in which the victim is put on trial as much as the accused – and now she must negotiate a moral maze she had a hand in creating.

If the production was a sensation in London, in New York, it has given Comer her On The Waterfront moment (On The Waterfront having turned Marlon Brando into a star). Prima Facie has confirmed her to be both a charismatic leading lady but also one of the most promising actresses of her generation. As shop windows go, her run in Broadway has been unsurpassable – with a steady drip of Hollywood power-players in attendance. How glad she must be that she opted to star in the original West End production rather than opposite Joaquin Phoenix Ridley Scott’s Napoleon biopic (from which she bowed out amid a post-Covid scheduling conflict).

Suzie Miller based Prima Facie on her own experiences as a lawyer in Australia. However, the portrait of a justice system skewed against women has resonated just as strongly in London and New York. Prima Facie also did something Ridley Scott and Ben Affleck could not by turning Comer into a movie star. Last year’s NT Live screenings of the play grossed £1.95 million across five days – surpassing the box office take of the Reese Witherspoon-produced adaptation of bestseller Where The Crawdads Sing.

Comer had already done the impossible in making us empathise with an assassin in Killing Eve. But now she was working an even bigger miracle – drawing multiplex viewers to a challenging one-woman play about inequities in the legal system.

Jodie Comer in Ridley Scott's The Last Duel - Patrick Redmond

She has seemed merrily unfazed through all these highs and lows. So well adjusted is she that even a Twitter pile-on over her relationship with lacrosse-playing New England heir James Burke failed to put her off track. While filming Free Guy in Boston, she “fell in love” with Burke. Then came reports that horror of horrors, Burke was a registered Republican – theoretically, a Donald Trump supporter. Social media weighed in, but Comer refused to acknowledge the backlash.

“It was really shocking,” she told InStyle magazine at the end of 2020. “It was the first time I had ever been dragged into something like that. And it wasn’t just me; it was my family. I had seen the absurdity of what I was being accused of and what my partner was being accused of. I decided for my own health that I was not going to try and convince these people otherwise.”

So what next? In the short term, she’s steering away from blockbusters. She recently completed filming art-house director Jeff Nichols’s The Bikeriders, an introspective study of a Sixties biker gangs in which she plays the wife of Elvis star Austin Butler’s character. Comer then stars alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in The End We Start From, a climate change drama set in a London rocked by apocalyptic floods. She is also due to appear in The Big Swiss, a sex therapy HBO comedy directed by Adam McKay. McKay previously directed the pilot of Succession – so if Big Swiss catches fire, it could become a sensation.

Jodie Comer as Villanelle in Killing Eve - Sid Gentle Films

These projects will no doubt prove a worthwhile use of her talents. They will also underscore her versatility as she shifts from character parts (The Bikeriders) to comedy (Big Swiss). After that, though, there are no limits to what she might achieve.

Her acting abilities and ease on the promotional circuit make her the perfect ambassador for a project with designs on award season. But she is also a fantastic physical actor. In Killing Eve, she went beyond merely capturing the moral emptiness at the heart of the damaged Villanelle. She brought real bite to the murder scenes. Villanelle didn’t simply kill people: she garrotted, stabbed and shot them – and Comer imbued that mayhem with a visceral crunch.

She was similarly punchy in Free Guy, playing an action hero in a video game whose speciality was riding a bike and shooting a machine gun simultaneously. Free Guy was a skit on gamer culture, and her character was written as a caricature. But Comer sold the explosive set-pieces. She could easily rip it up as an action hero if she wanted.

In other words, Comer could be the next Jennifer Lawrence – a girl next door with Oscar cred. Or she could be Liverpool’s Meryl Streep, an intense performer willing to plunge off the deep end to arrive at a place of emotional truth. Or how about a gender-flipped Keanu Reeves, fronting her own John Wick-style franchise? Whatever the future holds, with that Tony on her mantelpiece, it feels Comer is on the eve of something huge.