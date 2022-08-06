Girl missing, feared dead, at Liquid Leisure water park near Windsor, Sky News understands

A young girl is feared to have drowned after going missing at a water park near Windsor, Sky News understands.

Footage from the park shows emergency services, including fire crews and an air ambulance, at the scene this afternoon.

One witness, who had been at the park with her children, told Sky News the girl was seen going under the water and "didn't come back up".

"At that point, the lifeguards came running," she said.

"She was with a group of friends for a girl's birthday," said the mother, who did not want to be named.

"My daughter spoke to the birthday group."

Members of the public who were at the activity park were asked to call her name on the beach, in case she had got out of the water and was back on land.

"But no one found her," the witness said. "The lifeguards were working incredibly hard.

"After about 30 minutes, we were asked to leave the beach, just as the ambulance and fire crew arrived on site. There was a police helicopter, air ambulance, and a boat for search and rescue.

"I saw one of the adults from the group which the girl had been with and I asked if I could do anything to help and she just asked that I prayed for her."

Sky News has contacted Liquid Leisure and the emergency services for comment.