Girl, How Is Megan Thee Stallion Lifting Weights With XXL Stiletto Nails?

Unless you live under a rock (no shade.), it's hard to miss that Megan Thee Stallion has been hitting the gym lately. Her intense workout videos have garnered a lot of attention, and it's clear that she's prepping for something big. (We need the deets though, sis.) But what really caught people's attention is the fact that she's lifting weights with XXL nails — because how Sway??

The star posted her latest workout video to Instagram, opening the clip with herself looking back in the gym mirror, showing a short clip of herself looking in the gym mirror, giving the masses a distinct view of her glittery XXL stiletto manicure. If you follow Meg, you know that her saying in the video: "Yes, I am still training for my goddamn Hunter's exam," is a play off of her love for anime, specifically for the show Hunter x Hunter.

In her voiceover, she made it clear that she is almost at her goal weight and now the focus was on building out her hips, legs and butt. However, from all of the squats, leg lifts and weights with a freakin' XXL manicure, this beauty editor would love to know how she didn't manage to break all of those nails off? While she was stationed in plank form, you can see that her middle fingernail is missing; however, there should be many more, according to this heavily intense workout.