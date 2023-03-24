Girl killed by wrong-way driver in hit-and-run crash on 60 Freeway near City of Industry

The California Highway Patrol is asking for help in identifying the person who killed an 11-year-old girl early Wednesday in a wrong-way, hit-and-run crash on the 60 Freeway near the City of Industry. (Los Angeles Times)

An 11-year-old girl was killed early Wednesday in a wrong-way crash involving a hit-and-run driver on the 60 Freeway near the City of Industry, according to authorities.

Angelique Zarate died in the crash, the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner's office said. She was a passenger in a Toyota Camry, and the driver of the Camry suffered major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred about 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the freeway near Crossroads Parkway, the CHP posted on Facebook. The driver of a black Hyundai Sonata traveling the wrong way was described as a white or Latino male in his mid-30s, with a fair complexion and medium-length hair parted to the side, according to the CHP.

The driver, who was wearing a light-colored shirt and pants, fled the scene barefoot, the CHP said.

A Hyundai whose license plate was released by the CHP was registered to a woman in South Los Angeles. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anyone with information on the driver or crash can call the CHP Santa Fe Springs office at (562) 868-0503 or contact its Facebook page.

On a GoFundMe page organized to cover Angelique's funeral expenses, family members wrote that she "had the biggest heart and always showed so much love to everyone around her."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.