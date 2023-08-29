Girl killed by ‘celebratory’ gunfire inspires call to end ‘senseless tradition’

Naya Hanna was killed while attending a summer camp on Mount Lebanon

A seven-year-old girl hit during celebratory gunfire has died in Lebanon, prompting calls to end the “senseless tradition”.

Naya Hanna died in hospital after being struck in the head by a stray bullet.

A gun was fired to celebrate the release of high school exam results while she was at a summer camp on Mount Lebanon.

Her death has provoked an outpouring of grief and anger with photographs of her being widely shared on social media.

Abbas Halabi, the education minister, was among those to vent his frustration, denouncing celebratory gunfire as a “senseless tradition” and imploring citizens to “stop turning our joy into funerals”.

Adib Abdel Massih, a member of parliament, announced that he would be presenting “Naya Hanna’s law” on Wednesday to increase the penalty for celebratory shooting and make event hosts legally responsible for any shooting conducted by their guests.

Plan to ‘avenge’ Naya’s death

Celebratory shooting has been illegal in Lebanon since 1959 and the law was subsequently tightened in 2016. Abdel Massih told local reporters that his amendment would tighten the law yet further and “avenge” Naya’s death.

Injuries caused by stray bullets are not uncommon in a country where almost a third of citizens own a firearm. In 2017 alone, 90 people were killed in celebratory gunfire, according to Permanent Peace Movement, a Lebanese NGO.

During New Year’s celebrations in January, three people were injured in separate incidents across the country and two passenger aircraft were damaged by stray bullets.

According to the Lebanese organisation Stray Bullets Kill Joy, the situation has improved in recent years but around 100 people are still injured annually by celebratory shooting.

Marwa Seif, one of the initiative’s co-founders, said that many people remain unaware of the risk that the tradition poses.

“People don’t realise that even if you fire into the air when there’s nobody around you, the bullets can fall back down somewhere else and hit somebody,” said Seif.

Seif established the initiative in 2018 following the death of an 18-year-old friend killed by a stray bullet to the head while she stood on her balcony in the northern city of Tripoli. Since then, Seif has organised events around the country and joined the chorus of voices calling for an end to celebratory shooting.

“We don’t know what more we can do,” she said.