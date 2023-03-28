Girl injured when car rolls over her arm in high school parking lot, Fort Worth police say

A girl was injured Monday evening when a car rolled over her arm in the parking lot at Chisholm Trail High School, according to Fort Worth police.

About 5:50 p.m., police, firefighters and MedStar were called to the school, police said in a news release.

Officers learned that the girl had approached a parked vehicle with her friend, the daughter of the driver, to retrieve an item. The friend handed the girl the item and the friend seated herself in the passenger seat as the driver began to move from the parking spot.

Unbeknownst to the driver, the girl dropped the item and it landed underneath the vehicle. As the girl reached for the item, the vehicle’s tire hit her arm and briefly pinned her to the pavement, police said.

The driver moved the vehicle to free the girl’s arm and called for medical assistance.

The girl, whose age was not released, was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in good condition for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigating officers.