Girl hit in face by seagull on New Jersey thrill ride

A 13-year-old girl was struck in the face by a seagull while riding an amusement park ride in the US state of New Jersey.

Kiley Holman was celebrating her friend's birthday when she was hit by the creature, local reported.

Seconds into the SlingShot ride Holman found the creature on top of her.

Video shows that after a moment of shock she was able to pull the bird off her face.

"I didn't want to fall out of the ride so I waited for it to spin over once and then I quickly grabbed it and threw it off," Holman told NBC.