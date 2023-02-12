A girl was found wandering near a busy Broward intersection. Her adults need to be found

A child was found Sunday morning wandering in Lauderdale Lakes near West Oakland Park Boulevard and S. State Road 7 (U.S. 441), the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. While the child was found, no parents or guardians have been found as of 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

BSO says the child had her dolls in hand, and appears to be around 7 years old, but hasn’t been able to tell detectives her name or age.

Anyone who knows anything about this girl, her custodial adults or anything that can help investigators should call BSO at 954-764-4357 (HELP).

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.