‘The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’ Producer Launches Scandi Outfit Nevis Productions With Sofia Helin Project On Debut Slate

Anni Faurbye Fernandez, Moa Westeson and Cindy Hanson, all formerly of Norwegian production house Cinenord (Atlantic Crossing), have teamed to form Stockholm and Copenhagen-based Nevis Productions.

Launched with investment from London-based producer and financing outfit Nevision, which is also involved in the upcoming big budget Second World War series Atlantic Crossing, the company will focus on high-end scripted content for the local and international market.

On the company’s debut slate is Wake, written by UK scribe Jamie Brittain (Skins), produced by Jacob Raben and The Bridge actress Sofia Helin. The wider roster features local-language dramas for Sweden and Denmark, as well as English projects, including dramedy Neighbourhood Watch which is set up at a Scandi broadcaster, and a coming-of-age crime series with young director Kasper Møller-Jensen.

Former Yellow Bird CEO, Good Company Films co-founder and Cinenord partner Anni Faurbye Fernandez is heading up the new outfit. Her credits include the screen adaptations of Stieg Larsson’s Millennium Trilogy, as well as David Fincher’s adaptation of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, and both incarnations of Wallander.

Alongside Fernandez are two other former Cinenord execs, Moa Westeson and Cindy Hanson, who both worked on Atlantic Crossing. The trio are joined by junior producer Matilde Norgaard.

Anni Fernandez Co-Founder at Nevis Productions said, “There is a strong demand for both local-language drama as well as English-language series which have their roots in Scandinavia. With our strong and diverse network of connections in both our home territories and internationally we feel we are uniquely positioned to provide exceptional, compelling content for a wide range of platforms and audiences. We have a real synergy with Nevision and we’re confident there will be many opportunities for us to work together and collaborate in the future.”

James Cabourne, Executive Chairman at Nevision added, “Anni, Moa and Cindy have world-class reputations as producers of high-end scripted content, which makes backing their new venture an unmissable opportunity. The Nordic market is thriving both in terms of content creation and broadcast opportunities, so we are understandably excited by the potential of this drama powerhouse.”

