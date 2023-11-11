Girl dials 999 saving mum from severe asthma attack

Cali has been described as a hero by the London Ambulance Service

A six-year-old has been described as a "real hero" by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) after she saved her mother's life during a severe asthma attack.

Cali-Maii from Hornchurch, east London, heard her mother, Lauren, struggling to breathe and immediately dialled 999, asking for help.

She calmly informed the call handler, Laura Lehmer: "I think my mum is having an asthma attack."

Lauren who has since recovered from the ordeal has now urged parents to teach their children what to do if they need to dial 999.

Cali-Maii Ball realised her mother, Lauren, was having an asthma attack and dialled 999

Cali-Maii provided her exact address to the call handler and unlocked the door when crews arrived.

"Cali saved my life," said Lauren.

"If it wasn't for her calling 999 so quickly and the paramedics intervening promptly, this would have been a different story."

Paramedics William Grove, Daniella Robinson, Sam Taylor, and Laura Canty got to the scene in four minutes and began life-saving treatment to Lauren who was losing consciousness.

She was then rushed to Queen's Hospital where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and put on a ventilator.

After the incident, Lauren spent six days in the hospital and is now set to begin a new injection treatment to reduce the risk of future asthma attacks.

Cali-Maii's heroic actions did not go unnoticed.

She was reunited with the LAS crews, Sam Taylor and Danielle Robinson, who answered her 999 call.

The London Ambulance Service has commended Cali-Maii for her bravery.

Paramedic Sam Taylor praised the six-year-old's quick response adding that "a few extra minutes could have cost her mother her life".

Asthma attacks are characterised by the tightening or inflammation of the airway muscles, and the production of mucus, making breathing extremely difficult.

