‘Girl Dad’ Jason Kelce Gets Playful with His Daughters at NFL Pro Bowl Practice in Cute Videos

"Classic dad move," the NFL captioned an Instagram clip of Kelce spinning around one of his kids on the field

Getty;NFL/Instagram Jason Kelce plays with his kids on Feb. 3

Fly, daughters, fly!

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, 36, is making memories in Orlando with his three kids at Saturday’s practice for the NFL Pro Bowl.

Kelce will represent the Eagles — whose fight song is “Fly, Eagles, Fly” — along with several teammates during Sunday’s Pro Bowl game.

Kelce arrived in Orlando on Wednesday and has since been spotted enjoying time with his wife, Kylie, 31, and their three daughters at Walt Disney World and inside Camping World Stadium. The couple shares Wyatt, 4; Elliotte, 2; and Bennett, who turns 1 on Feb. 23.

Related: Travis Kelce Says the Chiefs Used a ’90s Arcade Game Move to Beat the Ravens: ‘We Ran Da Bomb’

In videos posted by the NFL and the Eagles on Feb. 3, Kelce lifts, spins and playfully tosses around his daughters amid practice obstacles on the field.

“The Kelce gang is at Pro Bowl practice 🥹💚,” the NFL captioned one video, with another caption saying, “Classic dad move 🌪️.”

Related: Jason Kelce Chokes Up Congratulating Travis on 2024 Super Bowl Spot: 'Finish This Motherf---er'

Meanwhile, the Eagles echoed the NFL’s sentiment, captioning a video of Kelce lifting up his kids with, “The ultimate girl dad 💚.”

The sweet family moments come just a few weeks after Jason went viral for taking off his shirt at the Chiefs-Bills game while celebrating his brother Travis Kelce’s touchdown.

Related: Shania Twain Reacts to Shirtless Jason Kelce Meme That Used Lyrics from 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!'

The ultimate girl dad 💚 pic.twitter.com/vKvrZ3gXPy — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 3, 2024

The bare-chested viral celebration incited reactions from Travis and their mom, Donna Kelce — as well as Jason’s wife and their daughter Elliotte.

Story continues

“Ellie said, ‘Dad's boobs are showing!’” read a text message Jason posted on X, presumably sent from Kylie’s mom.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Other Eagles expected to play Sunday are D’Andre Swift, A.J. Brown, Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Haason Reddick, Darius Slay and Jalen Hurts.





For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.