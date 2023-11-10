Girl in crash dies after life support cut; teen driver killed. Cops say he was fleeing

Jazmin Keltz, a 14-year-old girl who was fighting for her life in a Kendall hospital after a harrowing crash killed the 15-year-old driver that cops said they were pursuing, died after her family pulled her from life support, her family‘s attorney said Friday afternoon.

Since early Wednesday morning, when the crash occurred off Miller Drive near Florida’s Turnpike, Jazmin was in critical condition undergoing several surgeries at HCA Florida Kendall Trauma Center, Attorney Michael Feiler said.

“Jazmin’s family had to make the tough decision of disconnecting her from life-support,” he wrote in an email to the Herald. He confirmed doctors’ determination that she was brain dead.

She was a freshman at John A. Ferguson Senior High School in West Kendall, where sophomore Anthony Gago, 15, the driver who died in the crash, also went to school.

Gago was driving the Audi that rammed into a concrete pillar under an overpass of Florida’s Turnpike while Miami-Dade officers were pursuing him, police said. Jazmin was his passenger.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Miami-Dade officers responded to a call about a “suspicious vehicle,” police said.

An officer caught sight of Anthony’s Audi, which matched the description, driving east at a high rate of speed on Miller Drive near Southwest 123rd Avenue.

When police caught up to the Audi and turned on emergency lights, the driver sped up and crashed into the concrete pillar on Miller Road at Florida’s Turnpike between Southwest 118th and 117th avenues, according to Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. A makeshift memorial has sprung up at the crash site.

Zabaleta said investigators had not yet determined how fast the Audi was going and he wasn’t willing to say the officer was chasing the under-aged driver of the vehicle — just that they’d caught up to him and signaled for the Audi to pull over.

Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene.

Danny Garcia, a cousin of Anthony’s, told the Herald, “Anthony was a bright and compassionate young man who will be sorely missed.”