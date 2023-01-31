‘Child neglect’ arrests after girl, seven, found dead at home in Hackney

Fountayne Road (Google Maps)

The parents of a seven-year-old girl found dead after a “tragic incident” at home have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

Police detained a 49-year-old man and a woman, aged 50, in Fountayne Road, Stoke Newington, north London.

Officers were called by paramedics and Hatzola, a Jewish volunteer emergency medical service, when their daughter was discovered unresponsive at 4am on Friday.

The cause of death has not been released and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

The couple were taken to a police station and have now been bailed to a date in April.

Following the arrests, the Metropolitan Police issued a notice to reassure locals in the Hackney borough.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Cooksey, from the Central East Child Abuse Investigation Team, wrote to them: “There has been some concern among the orthodox Jewish community as the arrests were made during Sabbath.

“The arrests were necessary due to the seriousness of the tragic incident and needs of the investigation.”

Scotland Yard added: “On Friday, January 27, police were called by the London Ambulance Service following the death of a seven-year-old girl at an address in the N16 area of London.

“A 49-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were subsequently arrested on suspicion of neglect.

“They were taken into custody and have since been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in late April. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 4.01am on Friday, January 27 to reports of an incident at Fountayne Road, N16.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and a medic in a fast response car.

“Sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”