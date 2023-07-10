Girl, 6, dies of injuries after being hit by car in Toronto, no charges expected

TORONTO — A six-year-old girl has died of her injuries after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Toronto last week.

Toronto police say the child was walking with her mother in the city's west-end Junction area late Wednesday afternoon when she suddenly ran into the road and was hit by an SUV.

She was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The driver of the SUV remained on scene.

Police announced five days later that the girl has died of her injuries.

Police say they continue to investigate the circumstances around what they called a "tragic event" but do not expect any charges to be laid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2023.

The Canadian Press