Girl, 5, Injured in Crash Involving Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid Has Awakened from Coma

The 5-year-old girl who has been hospitalized since a Feb. 4 car crash in Kansas City, Missouri, involving Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has awakened from a coma.

According to a GoFundMe campaign created for the family of Ariel Young, the little girl has opened her eyes for the first time since the accident nearly two weeks ago.

"Ariel is awake," the girl's cousin, Tiffany Verhulst, wrote Monday on the fundraising site, which is nearing close to $500,000 in donations for Ariel's ongoing medical expenses.

Ariel's coma lasted 11 days.

Last week, Verhulst thanked donors for their support.

"Thank you to everyone who continues to pray for Ariel and support the family," Verhulst wrote last Thursday. "She remains in a coma and there are no changes today. I'm hopeful that the next time I update this page, it's with better news."

The crash is currently being investigated by Kansas City authorities.

At this point, no charges have been filed against Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

The accident happened near the team's home stadium in Kansas City.

As a result, Reid, Kansas City's outside linebackers coach, missed Super Bowl LV, where the Chiefs were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Two children seated in the back of a disabled silver Chevrolet Traverse were hurt in the crash: a 4-year-old, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and Ariel, whose injuries were deemed life-threatening.

She remains in critical condition.

Britt Reid allegedly admitted to drinking prior to the incident, police previously said, noting it could take two months for the investigation to unfold.

He, too, was hospitalized after the crash.

After the Super Bowl, Andy Reid addressed reporters, saying, "My heart goes out to all those that were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who is fighting for her life."

Reid, 62, added: "I can't comment on it any more than what I am here. So the questions you have, I'm going to have to turn those down, but just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that.''

Britt Reid has been placed on administrative leave by the team.