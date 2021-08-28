Girl, 3, dies after rock falls on her at Vancouver Island ski resort

COMOX, B.C. — A three-year-old girl has died after a rock fell on her at a resort on Vancouver Island.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort says in a statement that the girl was playing miniature golf with her brother and parents when a rock dislodged from above and hit her.

The resort says the falling rock knocked the girl out, and her parents took the child to the Mount Washington base lodge.

It says staff attempted first aid and called RCMP and emergency services.

The resort says they weren't able to save the girl.

It says police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press