Croydon: Horror on school run as 15-year-old girl stabbed to death in south London

(PA)

A 15-year-old schoolgirl has been stabbed to death in Croydon.

Police said the youngster was killed during Wednesday morning rush hour. A teenage male known to her has been arrested.

Officers rushed to the scene after receiving reports a girl being knifed on Wellesley Road near the Whitgift shopping centre around 8.30am.

The Metropolitan Police attended with paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, but she died at the scene shortly after 9.20am.

An eyewitness described how an argument between the victim and the boy, both in school uniform, led to the fatal stabbing.

She told the Standard: “They both got off the bus, she said something, then he pulled out a long knife knife with a jagged edge. It was like a machete or something.

“She was stabbed in the throat. I had to look away.”

Another local added: “There were people with kids on the bus. Everyone was running in a panic.”

A third said: “The knife was like a sword. The boy tried to give the girl flowers, but she didn’t want to know. Then he stabbed her.

“A police officer tried to stem the wound but there was a lot of blood.”

A witness, who didn’t want to be named, told The Sun: “Someone attacked a young girl.

“The victim was a schoolgirl, she must only have been about secondary school age. She was wearing a green school uniform.

“When it happened everybody ran off the bus.”

A witness claimed on X, formally Twitter: “Little girl has been stabbed in the neck on the school run bus.”

Emergency services at the scene in Croydon, after a 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death (PA)

Beldine Kutima, a receptionist at a nearby four-star hotel, told reporters: “One of our duty managers went to get the bus but she came back in total shock and was heavily crying.

“She ran back screaming and grabbed towels from the back room and ran back out there.”

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain, in charge of local policing, said: “Our immediate thoughts are with this young girl’s family who are facing the most tragic of news. Our officers are with the girl’s family to support them.

Story continues

“I am in contact with the local community, who are clearly as concerned as we are about this tragic incident. I shall continue to update them throughout the day.

“My officers were immediately on scene to provide first aid and support paramedics.

Police at the scene in Croydon after a 15-year-old girl has been stabbed on Wellesley Road at around 8.30am (Sky News)

“Acting on information provided to them, officers also worked closely with colleagues from across the Met and the British Transport Police to track a teenager in connection with the stabbing. I can confirm that an arrest was made at about 09:45hrs in the Croydon area. At this early stage we believe that he may have known her.

“A crime scene will be in place for some time, and I am grateful for the cooperation of residents.”

Home Office minister Chris Philp posted on X: Devastating news that a 15-year-old girl was fatally stabbed in Croydon town centre and died soon afterwards on the scene, despite the best efforts of the emergency services.

“Our hearts go out to her family who must be in deep shock at their terrible loss.

“Nothing can be worse for a parent than losing a child.

“An arrest was made shortly afterwards of a teenager believed to be known to the victim.

“We must redouble our efforts to take all knives off the streets of London, using every means available.”

Her killing brings the total number of teen homicides committed in London so far this year to 15, exceeding the figure for the whole of last year.

Previously, Max Moy Wheatley, 19, collapsed after being knifed in the heart in Jubilee Country Park, Petts Wood in Bromley around 2.30pm last week Wednesday.

There were 14 teenage homicides in the capital last year, and most were the result of stabbings. The worst year for teen homicides in London was 2021, when 30 teenagers lost their lives.