Girl, 15, dies after being pulled from the sea off Cleethorpes beach

Cleethorpes Beach (Shutterstock / Simon O'Neill Photography)

A 15-year-old girl has died after being pulled from the sea at Cleethorpes beach in Lincolnshire.

Search teams rescued the girl from the North Sea and airlifted her to the hospital just after 7.30pm on Saturday but she later died.

A teenage boy was also rescued and taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Humberside Police said in a statement: “We can confirm that a girl, aged 15, has sadly passed away following a multi-agency search to locate two missing children off the coast of Cleethorpes, North East Lincolnshire.”

Detective Inspector Nathan Reuben said: “Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the family at this incredibly difficult time.

“We ask that they are given the time and space to process this tragic news. The family is being supported by specially trained officers.

“The boy who was also recovered from the water was taken to the hospital to receive medical care. He has since been discharged.

“We are working together with all the relevant agencies including Humberside Fire and Rescue services and the Coastguard to fully understand the circumstances of the tragic accident.”

The girl will not be named at the request of the family, police said.