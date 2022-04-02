Girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after utility vehicle crashes in St. Clair County

A 15-year-old girl was airlifted from the scene of an overturned utility vehicle and two other girls, both 15, also were injured in the crash on Saturday, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies were dispatched at about 3 p.m. to a private drive off the 9500 block of Summerfield Road South in rural Trenton, Capt. Bruce Fleshren said in a news release.

The Polaris 800 side-by-side utility vehicle was traveling down the driveway when it left the edge of the drive, went into a ditch, over-corrected and then flipped over in the roadway, Fleshren said.

There were three girls in the vehicle. One was transported from the scene by ARCH helicopter with serious injuries, and the other two were transported by ambulance with less serious injuries.

Fleshren said the accident happened on the family property of one of the teens in the vehicle and that there are “no licensing requirements for drivers or vehicles while operating on private property.”

He said the names of victims would not be released.

The Lebanon Emerald Mound Fire Department declined to comment about the crash and referred questions to the sheriff’s department.

This crash occurred a week after utility vehicle crash in Randolph County resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man on March 26.