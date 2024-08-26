Girl, 11, tipped for future Olympic glory

Anya already has 27 world titles and 15 European titles aged just 11 [BBC]

An 11-year-old kickboxer from Newquay has been tipped for a future Olympic gold.

Anya picked up the gloves and pads aged just four and has already collected 27 world titles and 15 European titles.

Although not currently part of the Olympic Games, Anya's Team GB coach Sharon Gill said there was hope it would be a new addition in Brisbane 2032.

Discussing her prodigy, Ms Gill said: "We're trying to get into 2032, it would be brilliant and she would be at the peak of her level hopefully then - it would be perfect timing."

Anya described the chance to compete at the Olympics as a "dream".

She said: "Once I got accepted into Team GB, that's when I knew that I had a really good talent.

"It just feels really good when I'm fighting, it makes my head clear and happy."

Anya's dad Matt said his daughter has a "natural talent" [BBC]

Anya's dad Matt said: "She gives up a lot, all her school friends are going out, doing stuff on the weekends but we're driving to London, Manchester, to Bristol or she might be flying to a different country to fight.

"But she doesn't bat an eyelid because she just wants to be the best at what she does."

Anya has so many trophies and medals that only a fraction can be stored in her trophy cabinet [BBC]

Because kickboxing is yet to be recognised as an Olympic sport it means Anya receives no funding, despite being a Team GB athlete.

This means all travel and competition fees fall on Matt and Anya's mum Emma.

Matt said: "We will do whatever we can to get her to where we need to get her to, but with the cost of living going up there may be a time where we can't get her to stuff."

But for now, her dad said the price was worth it.

"She has a natural talent, certain people have to train to get to a certain level but Anya's got that level already and there's so much more she can give," he said.

