Girl, 11, dies after pest control chemicals discovered in Shadwell tower block

An 11-year-old girl has died after firefighters discovered a quantity of chemicals used for pest control in an east London tower block.

The child was found unresponsive at Nida House on Sutton Street, Shadwell about 4pm on Saturday, the Met Police said.

She was rushed to hospital but died a short time later. Her death is being treated as unexplained.

Scotland Yard said three other people reported feeling ill and were also taken to hospital where their condition is unknown.

Labour MP Apsana Begum tweeted: “Tragically this has resulted in one fatality of a young girl, from chemicals found within the building.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her and her loved ones. I am following up to support constituents including everyone who was evacuated and in care of Tower Hamlets council.

London Fire Brigade carried out checks in the building and found “a quantity of chemicals”.

The Met said the chemicals were believed to be used for pest control.

A spokesman added: “They will be safely removed and an investigation will be carried out to determine how they came to be in the building.

“Other residents in the block were evacuated as a precaution and are being looked after by the local authority.”

Detectives are investigating but the Met said it was not being treated as a criminal investigation.

