Girl, 10, killed in her Surrey home was found alone by police

Police outside a property on Hammond Road in Woking, Surrey, after a 10-year-old girl was found dead

Murder detectives have revealed that a 10-year-old girl killed in her Surrey home was found alone as they continue the hunt for her killers.

Three people known to the victim, named locally as Sara, are being sought by the police but are believed to have left the country.

No other people were present in the semi-detached home when officers responded to concerns for the girl’s welfare at about 2.50am on August 10.

No arrests have been made but her family have been informed, Surrey police said.

A post-mortem examination will be held on Tuesday afternoon.

Surrey Police launched a murder investigation on Thursday after discovering the child at a house in the quiet village of Horsell near Woking.

Neighbours told the PA news agency that a Pakistani family with six “very young” children moved into the house in April.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “Detectives have confirmed that no other people were present at the address when they attended in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“The three people they would like to speak to were known to the victim. Formal identification is yet to take place but we understand the child has been named locally.”

DCI Debbie White, senior investigating officer, said previously: “Our investigation into this tragic incident has continued at pace today with a number of enquiries underway.

“We have identified three people we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation and from our enquiries, we believe that they left the country on Wednesday, 9 August. We are working with our partners, including international authorities, to locate them.

“Officers have been in the local area today carrying out house to house enquiries and we expect a police presence to remain around the scene over the coming week.”

Inspector Sandra Carlier, borough commander for Woking, said: “I know that the community are shocked and saddened by yesterday’s events, and we stand with them in their grief. Officers will remain in the area carrying out patrols, and enquiries as part of the investigation, over the weekend.

“I would like to reiterate that we do not believe there to be any risk to the wider public at this time. We will continue to provide updates as and when we are able to.”