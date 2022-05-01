Girl, 10, fights for life after four-car crash on M4 near Heathrow

(Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

A ten-year-old girl is among five people taken to hospital with serious injuries after a huge crash brought the M4 near Heathrow to a standstill.

Emergency services were called at 1.35pm on Sunday to a four-vehicle collision which led to the eastbound carriageway being shut.

Bank holiday motorists stranded on the motorway faced severe delays between junctions 3 and 4 near West Drayton.

Police, fire and National Highways traffic officers arrived at the scene and the westbound route was blocked to allow the air ambulance to land.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “A 10-year-old girl who was travelling in one of the cars has been transported by air to a south London hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

“A further four people have been taken by ambulance to south and west London hospitals. We await updates on their condition.

“The M4 was closed in both directions to allow the emergency services to respond to the incident.

“The eastbound side is likely to remain closed for some time with significant traffic delays expected as a result.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesman added: “We were called at 1.35pm to reports of a road traffic collision on the M4.

“We sent a number of resources including three ambulances, a medic in a fast response car, and an incident response officer.

“Our crews treated patients at the scene.”

Stranded motorists were pictured stood by their vehicles as the motorway closed.

The incident caused delays stretching back onto the M25, ruining holiday plans for hundreds.