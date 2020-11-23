'I'm A Celebrity's Giovanna Fletcher recalls her first kiss... and hopes McFly's Tom Fletcher doesn't mind

Tom Fletcher and wife Giovanna Fletcher met at school when they were 13, (PA)

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’s Giovanna Fletcher said she hoped husband Tom Fletcher didn’t mind as she regaled her campmates with memories of her first kiss.

The 35-year-old blogger and author first met the McFly singer at the Sylvia Young Theatre School when they were 13 and they are now married with three sons.

Fletcher laughed: “Kissing at school - it was great. My first kiss was just before I went to secondary school and my best friend said I couldn’t start without having kissed a boy, so she let me kiss her boyfriend while she watched!”

Fletcher said afterwards: “I think Tom will be okay with me sharing my first kiss story – it happened two years before I met him. If we’d have met a little bit sooner it would have been with him.”

The couple became engaged in 2011, married in 2012 and are parents to three young sons Buzz, six, Buddy, four, and Max, two.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay married in 2003. (AP)

TV presenter Vernon Kay - who has been marred to Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly since 2003 - revealed: “My first kiss, it must have been sixth form - it got to the point where I just had to kiss someone. And it was at the end of Wigan Pier and it was horrific - I was like a washing machine.”

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard, 26, recalled: “I think the first time I remember kissing a girl, we both had braces and I remember getting actually physically stuck.”

But journalist Victoria Derbyshire, 52, managed to shock her fellow campmates the most with her first kiss story.

She said: “It was with my first boyfriend, I was 14 and we went to a barbecue and he kissed me away from everybody else and I remember - he burped in my mouth!”

Pritchard, 26, and former EastEnders actor Jessica Plummer, 28, were voted by the public to take part in the latest trial.

AJ Pritchard panicked during the trial. (ITV)

The pair had to feel around in a pitch dark maze filled with rats, cockroaches, maggots and pigeons to find stars in order to win meals for the camp.

Plummer did her best to reassure Pritchard as he screamed and panicked, but while he found five stars she only found one.

They managed to collect a total of six out of a possible 12 stars - the worst performance in a trial so far this series.

Plummer said afterwards: “I feel really gutted and disappointed.”

Pritchard admitted: “It was just frustrating and I feel really sad for camp.”

Jessica Plummer did her best to reassure AJ Pritchard in the dark. (ITV)

The camp were given six portions of hare to eat between 12 of them.

Actor Shane Richie, 56, said: “I’m trying to make light of it, but I’ll be interested to see how much food we actually get.”

Earlier in the day radio DJ Jordan North and musical theatre actor Ruthie Henshall chose to bring back scotch eggs for a treat after successfully completing their Coin Challenge, when they could have opted for chocolate mini eggs. Their fellow campmates - including ex-Corrie star Beverley Callard, who is vegan - were a little perplexed by their choice.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, I’m A Celebrity is being shot at Gwrych Castle in north Wales this year, instead of the Australian jungle.

Contestants include Olympic athlete Sir Mo Farah, 37, opera star Russell Watson, and Paralympic javelin thrower Hollie Arnold.

Shane Richie has been voted to take part in the next trial - Cruel Jewels.

