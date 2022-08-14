Giovani Lo Celso rejoins Villarreal on loan as Tottenham outcast returns to Spain

Giovani Lo Celso has returned to Villarreal on loan (AFP via Getty Images)

Giovani Lo Celso’s loan move to Villarreal for the rest of the season has been confirmed.

Tottenham have been keen to move the 26-year-old on this summer, with Lo Celso seemingly having no future in north London under Antonio Conte. He has been training individually since returning for the start of pre-season.

The Argentine spent the second half of last campaign on loan at Villarreal, making 22 appearances and scoring once for Unai Emery’s side.

Lo Celso will now return to Spain for the 2022/23 season, with the deal not including any buy option for Villarreal next summer should they wish to make the move a permanent one.

However, it’s suggested that there is a clause that allows Spurs to cut the loan short in January, should they wish to sell him to another club.

After a busy summer of incomings, Tottenham will hope to continue freeing up space on the wage bill by finding clubs for a number of players that are not part of Conte’s plans.

Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have all been transfer listed and are training alone. Bryan Gil and Pape Matar Sarr could leave on loan before the window closes, while Japhet Tanganga could also potentially leave.