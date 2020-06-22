Giorgio Stock Departing WarnerMedia

Click here to read the full article.

Giorgio Stock, president of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks & Sales, in both the Europe Middle East & Africa and the Asia-Pacific regions is leaving the company. His departure is effective from June 30.

Gerhard Zeiler, Chief Revenue Officer, WarnerMedia & President, WarnerMedia International Networks will assume the role on an interim basis while the process to find a successor is undertaken.

“Given the strength of the business in EMEA and APAC, the time is now right for me to move on. It has been a privilege to be associated with some of the industry’s most iconic brands,” said Stock in a statement. “I am particularly proud of how we have been able to raise the profile of our local original productions and tap into the amazing stories and voices that EMEA and APAC have to offer. In a world that in places appears to be isolating, it has been exciting to celebrate both the diversity and the shared experiences that our great stories from across the world can tell.”

“Giorgio created a culture which focussed on teamwork and execution excellence. He encouraged the team to take risks and invest in original programmes, many of them award-winning. He repositioned the brands and improved both the operational and financial quality of the company significantly. With the same passion and precision, last year he took on the task of integrating HBO and Turner into WarnerMedia. Thanks to Giorgio, WarnerMedia EMEA and APAC is today a strong and future-oriented media company,” said Zelier. “Giorgio will be missed, and I wish him the very best for his future endeavors!”

