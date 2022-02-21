Giorgio Armani’s Latest Neve Collection Redefines Ski Elegance

Last year Giorgio Armani announced its forthcoming Neve collection would debut in a string of pop-up shops located in the snowy vistas of European mountain ranges. With the dedicated Neve pop-up tour underway, Giorgio Armani unveils a first look at the ski-focussed Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

The new season Neve line boasts an array of luxurious characteristics typical of Giorgio Armani’s Italian-influenced design heritage. Piecing together technical ski garments with this luxury touch, the sumptuous collection is a perfect fit for slope runs and apres-ski soirees.

From plush cashmere to ultra-soft mohair, a range of fine wools feature in the collection, coming in the form of pull-over sweaters for men and blousons for women. In tones of beige, Stone Grey and black, the knits are printed with faint watercolor paintings of skiers as an artistic ode to mountain lovers.

Across the collection essential skiwear items are transformed through a series of treatments and fabrications that are applied to an unconventional range of materials. In the men’s line, hard-wearing wool denim jackets receive a water-repellent coating while on the women’s line, the brand opts for a technical silk on both trousers and puffers that seems almost iridescent in the light.

Accented with plush, cozy accessories – including mittens, ushanka hats and keyrings, the F/W 21 collection provides a selection of pieces that can be worn in any winter climate. Take a closer look at the collection in the HYPEBEAST shot campaign in the gallery above.

Shop the collection now on Giorgio Armani’s website and global stores, and be sure to check out the Neve pop-up shop tour.

Courchevel – December 21

Crans Montana – January 21

Megeve – February 13

St Moritz – February 19