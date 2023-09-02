Giorgia Meloni visits Italy’s ‘criminal enclave’ in wake of child gang rape

Protests over the lack of state support in Parco Verde awaited the visit of the Italian prime minister - Ivan Romano/Getty Images

In the Italian town of Caivano, a giant mural of two girls in red dresses adorns one side of a block of flats.

“Nobody should remain alone” is spelled out in large letters across the artwork.

The bright painting, in which the two children hold hands, was unveiled in May in an effort to add cheer to the stark, rubbish-strewn streets of this forsaken satellite town on the outskirts of Naples.

Today, it serves only as a reminder of horror.

In July, two girls, aged 10 and 12, were gang raped in the town’s Parco Verde estate by more than a dozen teenage boys. The youngest assailant is reportedly only 11-years-old.

The alleged scene of the crime, which was reportedly filmed by the assailants’ on their phones, was a disused swimming pool in an abandoned sports complex.

Police say the girls were raped on more than one occasion and in several locations. They have opened an investigation and seized the suspects’ phones – but so far no arrests have been made.

The mural has taken on a new, unwelcome meaning after the abhorrent crime - Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Officers face a wall of silence, locals say. Some of the boys are rumoured to be the sons of local Camorra mafia bosses, who control the area’s flourishing trade in cocaine, heroin and crack.

According to Father Maurizio Patriciello, a local priest who has spent years campaigning against the presence of the Naples-based Camorra, there are people in the community “who have seen things, but pretend to know nothing, so as not to put themselves at risk. The attitude is ‘let’s stick to our own affairs, otherwise we’ll end up in trouble’.”

On Thursday, the growing scandal drew a visit from Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s prime minister.

Caivano is only a short drive from the cliff-top hotels and chic bars of the Amalfi Coast, but it has become a symbol of the chronic social problems found in certain parts of Italy.

Ms Meloni, who came at the invitation of Father Patriciello, pledged to repair and reopen La Delphinia, the abandoned sports complex where the rapes allegedly took place.

“We are here to express solidarity with the innocent victims of an inhuman crime that has shocked everyone and to show the serious, authoritative, constant presence of the state,” Ms Meloni said. “There must be no criminal enclaves [in Italy].”

Giorgia Meloni spoke of showing solidarity with locals after an 'inhuman crime' - Ivan Romano/Getty Images

The prime minister said the state had failed the town and called for a push to ensure that children attend school in the area, which has one of the highest drop-out rates in the country.

Dozens of police cars were stationed around Caivano during her visit. A police helicopter buzzed overhead. All around were the signs of decades of urban decay – stray dogs dozing in the sun between rows of crumbling apartment blocks; cars abandoned on the pavements; a dead black kitten sprawled on the ground, covered in flies.

“I really hope the prime minister’s visit will make a difference, that she can start resolving all our problems,” said local woman Giusi Abisso, 24. “What happened here to those young girls … I have no words.”

Another local, Antonio Esposito, 35, told The Telegraph he was counting down the days until he could move to Sicily to find work. “The only activity here is drug dealing. It’s a dangerous place, even for us. We call it The Bronx.”

Ms Meloni, who leads the hard-Right Brothers of Italy party, faces a steep challenge in matching her tough-on-crime rhetoric with action to fix areas such as Caivano.

The town’s problems go back decades. It was built to house Neapolitans whose homes were damaged or destroyed in the devastating earthquake that hit the region in 1980.

But like many new towns, there were few facilities for the “terremotati” or earthquake refugees.

“There was nothing here. No playgrounds, no sports facilities,” said Bruno Mazza, a local activist who was born in Naples but moved here with his family as a child. His adolescence, he says, consisted of “boredom and criminality”.

The Camorra mafia established a strong presence. Drug dealing became rife. There was domestic violence – and sexual abuse.

Parco Verde was built only four decades ago - Ivan Romano/Getty Images

A decade ago, Caivano was in the headlines when two young children fell to their deaths from a council block just a few yards from the apartments where the rape victims live.

Investigators found that one of the children, Fortuna Loffredo, aged six, had been sexually abused by a family member who was later sentenced to life in prison.

Mr Mazza, the founder of an association called Un’ Infanzia da Vivere (A Childhood to Live), which offers local children after-school activities and sports opportunities, says sex abuse within families is rife and cascades down from generation to generation – children who are abused grow up to become sexual abusers themselves.

There was an abuser in the family of the girls who were gang raped, he says.

“There was sexual violence in that home. Why were these two girls left in such a jungle? Why did no one intervene?”

Talking to local people, there is one constant refrain – they feel totally forsaken by the state.

“We have been abandoned by the state for 40 years. We don’t even have our rubbish collected anymore,” said Mr Mazza.

There is no train or metro link – to travel to Naples, people have to walk over a mile to a local bus stop.

White sacks full of asbestos are dumped on a patch of ground on the shabby main street of Parco Verde, marked with warnings: “Attenzione. Breathing asbestos dust is dangerous for health.” They have lain there for months.

‘We need the army here’

Caivano is at the heart of a region that has been dubbed “La Terra dei Fuochi” – the Land of Fires – where the Camorra illegally dumps and burns commercial toxic waste.

Olimpia Zacco, 62, says that when it rains, water pours into her flat. “I have to have an umbrella over my head, inside the apartment, when I’m cooking pasta.”

The local school is baking hot in summer and freezing cold in winter, says Monica D’Amico, 50. “The radiators don’t work. And the food is terrible. I’m glad Ms Meloni has come but she must not make promises, then leave and do nothing.”

The mother of the 12-year-old rape victim says she wants to escape Caivano as soon as possible.

She says her son’s moped was stolen recently, which she interprets as a punishment by locals for speaking out about the abuse.

“When a fire breaks out, you have to run away. I want to get away from a situation which me and my family can no longer tolerate,” she told the Italian press.

Many locals fear that once the fanfare of the prime minister’s visit is over, the town will lapse back into its bleak cycle of unemployment, sexual abuse and criminality.

“The visit won’t change a damn thing, it’s useless,” said Antonella Gragnano, 45, who switched between standard Italian and a thick Neapolitan dialect. “We need the army here for at least a year. They need to reestablish order. And we need jobs.”

