Giorgia Meloni sues British frontman of Placebo over calling her a fascist

Brian Molko also called the Italian prime minister a racist in front of about 5,000 fans

Giorgia Meloni is taking legal action against the frontman of British rock band Placebo after he called her “a fascist” during a concert near Turin last month.

The Italian prime minister intends to sue Brian Molko according to Italian news reports on Wednesday.

The band were performing at the Sonic Park festival in Stupinigi outside Turin on July 11 when Molko made the remarks about the prime minister, who leads the hard-Right Brothers of Italy party.

Standing on stage in front of about 5,000 fans and speaking in Italian, he called her a racist, a fascist and a “piece of s—t”.

The leader of the alternative rock band, which was formed in London in the early 1990s, called for more rights for transgender and non-binary people.

Police investigated incident

The outburst was captured by some fans on their mobile phones despite the fact that Placebo asks the audience to turn off their phones during concerts and to enjoy the moment.

Italian police who were providing security for the event contacted prosecutors, who launched an investigation on July 17.

That has now culminated in the prime minister deciding to take legal action against Molko for defamation and “contempt of Italy’s institutions”.

Under Italy’s criminal code, anyone who “publicly defames the republic”, which includes the government, parliament, the courts and the military, can be punished with a fine ranging from €1,000 to €5,000 (£858 to £4,290).

The Telegraph approached the band’s publicists for comment.

Ms Meloni, 46, heads Italy’s most Right-wing government since the Second World War. Her party traces its roots back to the post-war Fascist movement that emerged from the ashes of Benito Mussolini’s downfall.

But she has strongly denied having any lingering sympathy for Italy’s fascist past. On the world stage, she has come across as a mainstream conservative, committing Italy to staunch support of Ukraine and adopting a firmly Atlanticist approach in international affairs.

At home, many of her policies have proved to be controversial, from cutting a “citizen’s wage” income support scheme for Italy’s poorest families to pushing a law that will make it illegal for Italian couples to travel abroad to have a baby through surrogacy.

