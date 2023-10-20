Giorgia Meloni splits from partner after sexist remarks to TV colleagues

Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister, has separated from Andrea Giambruno, a TV journalist and presenter - Independent Photo Agency Srl / Alamy Stock Photo

Giorgia Meloni has dumped her long-time partner after he was caught on camera making lewd and sexist remarks to female colleagues on the television show that he presents.

The Italian prime minister announced on social media on Friday morning that she had separated from Andrea Giambruno, a TV journalist and presenter, with whom she has a six-year-old daughter.

“My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost 10 years, ends here,” Ms Meloni, Italy’s first female prime minister, wrote on Facebook. “Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it.”

Mr Giambruno is the presenter of a news programme aired by Mediaset, which is owned by the heirs of the late Silvio Berlusconi, the former prime minister who died in June.

The split came as the Italian media reported that Mr Giambruno had made sexist and vulgar remarks to female colleagues on his television show. He apparently did not know that his comments were being recorded.

“Can I touch my balls while I talk to you?” he said to one colleague, according to La Repubblica newspaper, which published the exchanges on Friday.

He joked about having “a threesome, even a foursome” and said to another female colleague: “What’s your name? Have we met before, you and I? Where have I seen you before? Was I drunk?”

Giambruno and Meloni not married

Ms Meloni, who has extolled the virtues of traditional families, was not married to Mr Giambruno.

She thanked him for “the splendid years” they had spent together, “and for having gifted me the most important thing in my life, our daughter Ginevra”.

“I will defend at any cost a little girl of seven years who loves her mother and loves her father. I have no more to say on this matter.”

Mr Giambruno became embroiled in controversy in August when he said on television that young Italian women who go out at night and get drunk are leaving themselves vulnerable to rape.

He was accused of victim blaming, with the story ending up on the front pages of major Italian newspapers.

The 42-year-old was commenting on a series of shocking sexual assaults and gang rapes against women in Italy.

“If you go out dancing, you have every right to get drunk – there should be no kind of misunderstanding or impediment to this – but if you can avoid getting drunk and losing consciousness, maybe you will avoid ending up in serious situations in which the wolf will find you,” he said while anchoring the television programme Diario del giorno.

The remarks prompted anger from female politicians, with Elly Schlein, the head of the centre-Left opposition Democratic Party, saying that it was “unacceptable to blame the victim”.

Mr Giambruno said his comments had been misinterpreted and that he was baffled by the controversy.

He pointed out that he had clearly described rape as “deplorable” and rapists as “beasts”.