Giorgia Meloni: is Italy’s new far-right leader the ‘most dangerous woman in Europe’?

(ES comp)

She has been branded “fascist-adjacent” and “the most dangerous woman in Europe”. Yet her on-stage selfie videos have also been broadcast to her 1.1 million Instagram followers, who lap up her speeches on how she was raised by a single mother in a gritty, left leaning district of Rome.

Such is the muddied water of Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, leader of the country’s Brothers of Italy party since 2014 and the woman on course to become Italy’s first female Prime Minister this week. According to provisional results in Italy’s general election, Meloni, 45, is set to win as much as 26 per cent of the vote.

The tough-talking ultraconservative has spoken highly of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini in the past and is expected to form the country’s most right-wing government since World War Two if she takes office.

Over the years she’s opposed gay adoption, insisted she’s not a feminist, fetishised “traditional” family units despite not growing up in one herself, and expressed support for Russian leader Vladimir Putin. There are suggestions that her leadership could mark a continuation of Italy’s darkest political chapter and accentuate a worrying swing to the right across Europe following the re-election of Hungary’s Viktor Orbán in April, the near-election of Marine Le Pen in France that month, and a new right-wing takeover in previously liberal Sweden earlier this month. Critics have good reason to fear her election will spark a return to fascism in Italy.

(AP)

So how did she manage to win over so many ordinary Italians? Most commentators put it down to her supposedly charismatic, down-to-earth image and fierce protection of her core beliefs such as family values. “I’m Giorgia, I’m a woman, I’m a mother, I’m Italian, I’m Christian! You won’t take that away from me!” she has said in one of many impassioned attacks on left-wing ideals. She campaigned with the slogan “God, country and family” and is known for her tough approaches to immigration, abortion access and LGBTQ rights.

Those who’ve met her say she’s a “pocket dynamo” with down-to-earth body language, who doesn’t do power dressing or slick brand management like many politicians. Instead, her whirlwind summer campaign has seen her build a personal brand as a patriotic girl-next-door type and friendly face of the far-right who’s not afraid to use slang or say it how it is.

“The voters like me because they trust me. They know there are no tricks, no lies. I have the courage to say what I believe in,” she has said of her no-nonsense approach to politics, telling Italians of her “humble” childhood and how she clawed her way up through the gritty political rankings to get to the top.

From her youth activist roots in an organisation formed by one of Mussolini’s allies, to her attempt at a more moderate rebrand in recent years, here’s everything you need to know about the new face of Italy’s far-right.

(AFP via Getty Images)

The rough streets of Rome to the cusp of power

Meloni was born in Rome and started life in an upmarket residential neighbourhood of the city until her father, a left-wing accountant, abandoned the family to live in the Canary Islands. Her then-single mother moved to Garbatella, a gritty, left-wing, working-class area of Rome, with Meloni and her sister Arianna. According to her autobiography, she was bullied by boys over her weight growing up.

Meloni has tried to turn her upbringing into an advantage. Commentators say her childhood bullying gave her a thick skin, giving her a determination and enabling her to cast her enemies aside, and Meloni herself has said her abandonment by her father has left her with a sense of inadequacy that drives her forward. She also claims her “humble” working-class roots have given her a sympathy for ordinary Italians.

So how did a bullied young girl from a left-leaning area of Rome go on to become the country’s right-wing leader? Meloni says it was cameraderie, patriotism and a rebellious streak that drew her to join the youth wing of the far-right Italian Social Movement (MSI), which was set up by Giorgio Almirante, who was a minister in the fascist dictator Benito Mussolini’s government.

(Getty Images)

Anti-mafia prosecutor Paolo Borsellino had just been assassinated - she signed up that very day - and like many of her fellow youth activists, she had a complicated home life so was looking for a “second family” to fill that family void.

Meloni was just 15 when she first registered, and the only girl. Insiders recall a teenage Meloni ringing on the doorbell of her local branch of the Youth Front and being let inside by a group of all-male radicals, who were bemused by her interest at first but quickly grew to accept her.

She grew to accept them, too, despite the fierce competition between leftwing and rightwing students that would often erupt into physical brawls in the streets. She has since said she found a sense of community with MSI’s youth movement, who chose to focus on politics rather than discos or shopping like many of their peers.

(AFP via Getty Images)

“She had the courage of a lion and would not let the microphone be snatched out of her hand,” her friend Marco Marsilio recalls of meeting Brother of Italy’s leader on the day she joined the party. “The violence and assaults did not scare her. They became one more reason to stand up.”

A video recently surfaced on social media of a teenage Meloni praising Mussolini. “Everything he did, he did for Italy — and there have been no politicians like him for 50 years,” she’s heard saying in the clip, sparking fears that history will repeat itself if she’s elected.

Meloni continued to rise up through the rankings of student politics and went on to be elected president of the youth wing of National Alliance, the party that grew out of the MSI, in 2004.

At 31, Meloni became Italy’s youngest ever minister after being appointed by former Prime Minister Berlusconi to run the youth portfolio. She was still living at home with her mother at the time and reportedly shunned her government-provided car and driver and took her own Mini to work instead.

In 2012 she founded the Brothers of Italy party, after National Alliance dissolved. Two years later, she became its leader.

From four per cent to a quarter of the vote

It took some time for Brothers of Italy to gain popularity. They scored just 4 per cent of votes in Italy’s 2018 general election - so how did the ultraconservative, neo-fascist-rooted party grow to winning a quarter of the country’s vote in just four years?

Many say this sharp rise in popularity was down to Meloni’s hard work to rebrand Brothers of Italy as a champion of patriotism rather than fascism. She claims to have a “serene relationship” with fascism, saying it was just another period in the country’s history, and insists she is not actually of the far-Right, but aiming to build a party similar to the British Tories and the Republicans in the US.

“I am certain that, together with her, it will be possible to strengthen our already established political and cultural cooperation,” she said, congratulating Britain’s new PM Liz Truss on Instagram earlier this month, while Truss returned the favour this week, describing the UK and Italy as “close allies”.

Like Truss, she admires Margaret Thatcher, is hot on tax cuts, and tough on immigration and gender identity. “Yes to the natural family, no to the LGBT lobby, yes to sexual identity, no to gender ideology... no to Islamist violence, yes to secure borders, no to mass migration... no to big international finance... no to the bureaucrats of Brussels!” she said in a speech to Spain’s far-right Vox party this year.

The party holds the slogan “Less Europe, Better Europe” and Euroskeptic Meloni believes Italy’s laws should have pre-eminence over EU rules, despite not wanting to withdraw from the Eurozone.

Other targets of Meloni’s include “woke ideology” that she says destroys “the foundations of the natural family” and illegal immigrants “undercutting the salaries of our own workers and, in many instances, engaging in crimes”. She’s particularly hot on targeting traffickers’ boats coming from Libya to Italy.

Meloni also shares Truss’ love of Instagram, sharing pictures of her home life with her six-year-old daughter and selfies from the campaign trail. She says she no longer reads what’s written about her in the press - advice given to her by her mentor, former PM turned media tycoon Berlusconi. “Berlusconi told me that when he met Margaret Thatcher, she told him she didn’t even read the articles that spoke well of her,” Meloni recalls. “I’m the same. I just ignore all the news about me, good or bad. I think to myself what is correct, then go ahead.”

A “soft” new image over a party with a history

The similarities with Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s National Rally party until recently, have not gone amiss. Both are right-wing female politicians who’ve adopted “softer”, more mainstream images in recent years, from pastel-coloured outfits to moderating their views on issues that matter to voters most.

Meloni, who has previously expressed support for Vladimir Putin, now says she supports Ukraine and has toned down her harsh views on Europe.

Unlike Le Pen, however, Meloni is more accepting of her party’s history. While Le Pen publicly threw out her father over his party’s racism and Holocaust denial, Meloni has previously praised Mussolini’s leadership and accepted her party’s connection to Italy’s neofascist roots. Her party’s logo is still a hangover from its fascist origins.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Recent years have seen Meloni distancing herself from her party’s neo-fascist history, referring to her party as “conservative” and “centre-right” rather than right-wing, and claiming fascism is “consigned to history”. “I never look back. This is my political party. I don’t want to be likened to someone who has been before,” she said recently.

Like Le Pen, Meloni has used her gender to her advantage. Critics of Le Pen have called her a “fake feminist” for positioning herself as a woman and a mother yet building a political agenda based on sexist policies that threaten rights such as access to abortion, and many critics of Meloni say the same.

The Brothers of Italy leader has celebrated her identity as a mother and the fact that her party has so many women in leadership positions and once cried when discussing how a potentially heavier workload would mean more time away from her daughter. Yet she refuses to call herself a feminist. She says she is against “pink quotas” and that success should come down to achievement, not gender. Many female voters are worried she’ll outlaw abortion, despite Meloni saying she will not.

Politics, parenting and a partner with surprisingly different views

Meloni might have long referred to the youth movement as her “second family” but she keeps her first family close, too. Her inner circle includes her brother-in-law Francesco Lollobrigida, who works as her adviser, and her sister Arianna is also involved in her campaign.

Her partner, Milan-born journalist Andrea Giambruno, prefers not to get involved in politics himself, however. While he goes to all of her rallies, he’s admitted he “like[s] to hide in the law row where she can’t see me” and she says they “change the subject” when politics comes up a the dinner table.

It’s unsurprising, given Giambruno’s views. Despite his wife’s far-right political stance and the fact that he works for ex-prime minister Berlusconi’s TV channel, Giambruno says “his heart is on the left” and he’s always voted that way. “I’m in favour of legalising drugs, even the hard ones,” he said in 2020. “I would empty the orphanages and give all the babies to rainbow couples.”

The couple met eight years ago on the set of TV talk show Quinta Colonna. She reportedly arrived at the studio having not eaten all day and snacked on a banana during an ad break, but didn’t have the chance to ditch it before the show came back on air.

“I rush over there and snatch it from her hand, even with some enthusiasm, so we don’t catch Meloni with a banana on air,” Giambruno once recalled. She initially mistook him for a studio assistant, but they quickly began dating and she gave birth to their daughter, Ginevra, two years later.

She has praised him for being an “eminently present father” and says the split parenting duties with now six-year-old Ginevra equally. “He spends a week in Milan a month, but when he is here he almost always works in the evening and during the day he stays with Ginevra a lot. We help, we complement each other,” she said recently in an interview, though she did acknowledge that her stepped-up campaign has taken its toll at home.

“I want to thank my family, Andrea, my daughter, my sister, my mother. All those for whom I have been there less than they were there for me,” she said at the weekend in a nod to the family she puts at the heart of her political (and social media) campaign. Will that balanced parenting split continue if she takes office?

A hero for ordinary Italians — or the most dangerous woman in Europe?

Determined. Stubborn. Charismatic. Angry. Sarcastic. Persistent. These are just some of the (mixed) terms and phrases used to describe Meloni by interviewers who’ve met her during her summer campaign.

Such is the confusion around her, that she has even had former US First Lady Hillary Clinton recently suggesting that her election would be a big step for feminism. “The election of the first woman prime minister in a country always represents a break with the past, and that is certainly a good thing,” she said at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month.

But others say they’re terrified by Meloni’s success, expressing concern about that support for Vladimir Putin in the past and those hard stances on immigration, abortion access and LGBTQ rights. Her election is widely considered as a continuity of Italy’s darkest political chapter, the interwar dictatorship of Benito Mussolini, with rivals claiming that she’s the most dangerous woman in Europe. That she’ll endanger Italians’ civil liberties, that she’ll polarise the country and that she’ll sour relations with Brussels are among the fears among critics.

After voting closed, Meloni herself promised to “govern for everyone” if she does get elected, telling reporters that “Italians have sent a clear message in favour of a right-wing government led by Brothers of Italy”.

Her election will mark almost a exactly a century after fascist dictator Mussolini took office in Rome, a chapter Meloni insists is in the past. Across Italy and Europe more widely, people are hoping she keeps her word.