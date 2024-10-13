Giorgi Mamardashvili gets Liverpool fans EXCITED with INCREDIBLE video

With the October international break in full swing, Liverpool fans have taken to social media to sing the praises of a variety of players performing for their countries.

Whether it’s Wataru Endo’s “perfect” time with Japan or Conor Bradley captaining his country, Reds have been treated to a couple of talking points to keep them busy in the absence of club football.

One of the most eye-catching moments however, has come from new goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, whose country Georgia have played Ukraine and are set to play Albania in their second game of the break.

In a video widely shared by Liverpool supporters across social media, Mamardashvili was filmed taking part in a rigorous training drill, pulling off some spectacular saves and putting his reflexes to the test.

These Mamardashvili video's that he posts get me so hyped that we signed him!

Mamardashvili was unfortunately powerless to prevent Georgia’s loss to Ukraine on Friday night in Poland, with Liverpool-linked Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk scoring the only goal of the game.

Another Liverpool fan account described Mamardashvili's exploits as 'incredible' in between the sticks.

Mamardashvili looks incredible man, how have we copped the next Alisson



Hopefully Mamardashvili will be more successful in Georgia’s coming game against Albania on Monday, given that in the last international break he managed to keep a clean sheet and help ensure a 1-0 victory against the same opponent.

Liverpool's strength in goal

Of course, with the understandable hype around Mamardashvili there have been whispers that he could be recalled to provide emergency cover for the injured Alisson, although this remains a distinctly unlikely possibility.

Liverpool’s depth in the goalkeeper position is actually quite remarkable, even when you remove Alisson and Mamardashvili from the equation. We’ve seen how impressive Caoimhin Kelleher is when he gets his opportunities, not to mention the solid cameo of Vitezslav Jaros when Alisson picked up his injury against Crystal Palace.

Below that, you have academy goalkeepers Harvey Davies and the very young Kornel Misciur, who is putting in consistently strong displays for the U-21 side.

