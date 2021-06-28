Giolito expected to start for the White Sox against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (33-43, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (45-32, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -144, Twins +125; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins travel to face the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

The White Sox are 24-12 against opponents from the AL Central. Chicago ranks fifth in the MLB in hitting with a .249 batting average, Nick Madrigal leads the team with an average of .305.

The Twins have gone 14-16 against division opponents. Minnesota has hit 111 home runs this season, third in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 17, averaging one every 13.8 at-bats.

The White Sox won the last meeting 2-1. Lucas Giolito earned his third victory and Leury Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Chicago. Matt Shoemaker registered his fifth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn is second on the White Sox with 20 extra base hits and is batting .222.

Cruz leads the Twins with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .564.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .217 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Twins: 7-3, .260 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Adam Engel: (hamstring), Adam Eaton: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Jose Abreu: (knee).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Mitch Garver: (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press