Ginori 1735 Kicks Off Nomad With ’50s Revival Collection

TEATIME THROWBACK: Fans of designer Giovanni Garboldi’s creations are merely a sip away from experiencing one of his designs.

Garboldi joined Ginori in 1926 as an apprentice model maker under the guidance of design legend Gio Ponti before rising to artistic director. Now, a re-edit of an iconic collection he designed in the ’50s has been issued, revealed Wednesday, on the eve of the opening of Nomad’s Saint Moritz edition.

More from WWD

A special installation to fete the debut was set on the veranda of Badrutt’s Palace, a palatial chateau that overlooks the lake and surrounding Alpine mountaintops. Nomad is a traveling showcase of collectible design and contemporary art which stops at other VIP vacation destinations like Capri.

The Colonna collection stands out against Ginori 1735’s more ornate archival designs due to its clean lines, modularity and stackability — indicative of a time where functionality triumphed over decorative embellishments. “Colonna, an elegant expression of the lifestyle of the time, was immediately established as an emblem of 1950s design,” the company said.

The re-edition is composed of three sets: a dinner service, a tea set and a coffee set.

The tableware collection consists of plates, a soup tureen and an oval dish, while the tea and coffee collections include a teapot and a coffee pot whose lids can be used as a cake stand.

The Colonna re-edition collection is available on the Ginori 1735 website and in stores worldwide until limited supplies last.