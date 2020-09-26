Ginny Weds Sunny, Riz Ahmed's Sound of Metal, Truth Seekers: Trailers this week

A versatile mix of new content is ready to hit streaming platforms next month. While Ginny Weds Sunny is a romcom, Sound of Metal is a musical drama. Truth Seekers, on the other hand, is a horror-comedy series.

Here's a look at the trailers that have recently debuted.

Ginny Weds Sunny

The trailer of Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey's upcoming film Ginny Weds Sunny has released.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "Living with her matchmaker mother in Delhi, Ginny is set up with Sunny, who has given up on the idea of love and just wants to get married and settle down. But, the match is not that simple, as Ginny meets Sunny, there's a lot more that comes to the fore than previously imagined in this tale of love, life, weddings, and music."

Puneet Khanna has directed Ginny Weds Sunny, penned by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora. Produced by Soundrya Production, Vinod Bachchan, the movie also features Ayesha Raza, Suhail Nayyar, Isha Talwar, Rajeev Gupta, Menka Kurup, Mazel Vyas and Gurpreet Saini.

Ginny Weds Sunny is set to premiere on Netflix on 9 October.

Sound of Metal

Riz Ahmed's upcoming movie Sound of Metal sees him play a drummer who begins to lose his hearing.

Ahmed plays Ruben, a punk-metal drummer who begins to experience intermittent hearing loss during a series of adrenaline-fuelled one-night gigs. "When a specialist tells him his condition will rapidly worsen, he thinks his music career " and with it, his life " is over. His bandmate and girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke) checks the recovering heroin addict into a secluded sober house for the deaf in hopes it will prevent relapse and help him learn to adapt to his new situation. But after being welcomed into a community that accepts him just as he is, Ruben has to choose between his equilibrium and the drive to reclaim the life he once knew," reads the official synopsis.

Sound of Metal is slated to release in select US theatres on 20 November and on Amazon Prime Video on 4 December.

Truth Seekers

Truth Seekers follows Gus (Nick Frost) and Dave (Simon Pegg), two part-time paranormal investigators, who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see.

"However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race," official logline of the show read.

Truth Seekers will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 30 October.

Also See: Priyanka Chopra Jonas-backed Evil Eye, The Mandalorian season 2, Anthony Mackie's Synchronic: Trailers This Week

Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman's The Father, Jude Law's The Nest, Viola Davis' Troop Zero: Trailers This Week

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Serious Men, Crackdown, Barun Sobti's Halahal, Your Honor: Trailers This Week

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.