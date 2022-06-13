Ginni Thomas Urged 29 Ariz. Lawmakers to 'Choose' 2020 Presidential Electors After State Turned Blue: Report

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas

Reports continue to surface about the efforts of Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to overturn the 2020 presidential election for Donald Trump, despite the fact that Joe Biden won both the popular and electoral votes.

In recent months reports have surfaced that Thomas, 65, urged then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to overturn the results of the 2020 election; and that she pressured Republican lawmakers in Arizona to choose their own electors — a responsibility that state law puts in the hands of voters.

According to emails obtained by The Washington Post, Thomas' pressure on Republican lawmakers goes beyond what was previously known. The Post reports that emails show Thomas "pressed 29 Republican state lawmakers in Arizona — 27 more than previously known — to set aside Joe Biden's popular vote victory and 'choose' presidential electors."

The Post reports that on Nov. 9, Thomas "sent identical emails to 20 members of the Arizona House and seven Arizona state senators" — more than half of the Republican members of the state legislature. In her message, Thomas told lawmakers to "stand strong in the face of political and media pressure" and "ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen."

She sent another email — this one to 22 members of the House and one senator — on Dec. 13, one day before the electoral college was set to seal Biden's victory. "Before you choose your state's Electors, I ask you to do two things," she wrote, asking them to watch a YouTube video that shows a man urging lawmakers to "not give in to cowardice."

The second thing she asked was to "please consider what will happen to the nation we all love if you do not stand up and lead."

The latest news about Thomas comes months after reports surfaced that the bipartisan committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots had obtained texts from Thomas to Meadows.

The 29 texts, which were reported by The Washington Post and CBS News Thursday, were sent between Nov. 5, 2020, and Jan. 10, 2021. In the messages, Thomas beseeched Meadows, 62, to do what he could to keep Trump in power, despite Biden's win.

Just two days after the election — on Nov. 5, 2020 — Thomas sent Meadows a message reading, "Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition."

She followed up her message with another text sent Nov. 6, which read, "Do not concede. It takes time for the army who is gathering for his back."

In another message sent to Meadows on Nov. 10 — when Biden, 79, was predicted to win the presidency — Thomas claimed he was attempting to pull off a "heist."

"Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!...You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America's constitutional governance at the precipice," she wrote, according to the Post. "The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History."

Meadows later sent Thomas a message on Nov. 24, proclaiming that the 2020 election was "a fight of good versus evil."

"Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues," he wrote, per the Post. "I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it."

Thomas replied, "Thank you!! Needed that! This plus a conversation with my best friend just now… I will try to keep holding on. America is worth it!"

In a March interview with The Washington Free Beacon, Thomas said she attended the rally on the morning of Jan. 6, but left before then-President Trump addressed the crowd.

"I was disappointed and frustrated that there was violence that happened following a peaceful gathering of Trump supporters on the Ellipse on Jan. 6," she told the outlet.

Thomas also insisted she "played no role with those who were planning and leading the Jan. 6 events."

Thomas' attendance at the rally, and pressure placed on lawmakers, has intensified questions about whether it poses a conflict of interest for her husband — and if he should recuse himself from Supreme Court cases related to the 2020 presidential election.