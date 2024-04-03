Ginger Zee Reveals Shattered Glass All Over Her Car After Break-In, Says Passport Was Stolen

The ‘Good Morning America’ chief meteorologist showed the damage to the vehicle in an Instagram post on Wednesday

MediaPunch/Shutterstock, Ginger Zee/Instagram Ginger Zee (left) and the damage to her car after it was broken into (right).

Ginger Zee revealed her rental car was broken into during broad daylight while in Oakland, Calif.

She shared a photo of the shattered glass all over the seat and floor of the car in an Instagram post

In the caption, she said her passport and treasured items that her kids made for her were stolen while she stopped for lunch for just 20 minutes

Ginger Zee is revealing the damage to her car after it was broken into in broad daylight.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Good Morning America chief meteorologist detailed the aftermath of the unexpected incident with a photo and lengthy caption. The distressing image revealed shattered glass all over the back seat and floor of the car.

“Smash & grab was NOT what we had on our bingo card … that’s for sure. Grateful to be safe, the stuff they stole will be replaced… but it makes me sad for the folks that do this.”

She adds that the items stolen were both important documents and sentimental belongings of hers.

“Whatever circumstance gets someone to that choice of crime, I hope you know you stole things that are very meaningful to me too— items my kids made me I travel with etc, passport, my glasses - all of which I’m sure is trashed and the tech is being sold.”

Related: Ginger Zee Recalls 'Scary' Inpatient Treatment for Depression: 'I Really Needed Help'

The mom of two revealed that the break-in happened in the middle of the day while she stepped away for 20 minutes to grab lunch.

“Our items were not in plain sight, low, covered etc and we were only grabbing food and using the bathroom. 20 min tops,” she says. “Car was parked right across the street from the salad joint we stopped at between shoots. It was a beautiful sunny day, about 2 pm.”

She added Oakland, Calif. as the location in the post.

Story continues

Related: Baby Makes 4! See Ginger Zee's First Family Portraits with New Son Miles: 'Couldn't Be Happier'

Roy Rochlin/WireImage Ginger Zee in October 2019

Zee warns that thieves are “targeting rental vehicles & specifically hatchbacks.” She also shared another important lesson with her followers.

“Bring everything inside with you at all times no matter where you are,” she advises.

In the comments, Zee’s followers offer their condolences to her for the break-in and share their own personal experiences with car robberies.

Ginger Zee Instagram Ginger Zee and Ben Aaron with their kids, Adrian and Miles.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One sympathized with Zee over losing her “irreplaceable items” that her kids made.

She shares two children with her husband Ben Aaron. After tying the knot in June 2014, the couple welcomed their first child together, son Adrian, in December 2015, followed by their second son Miles in February 2018.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.