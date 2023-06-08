Ginger Elizabeth will move to new Sacramento storefront. Where, when and what changes?

Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates will be moving to a new location after almost 16 years, according to a Facebook announcement Wednesday.

The chocolatier shop on L Street will be open until June 18, before it moves to its new flagship location on J Street.

New location: 2413 J Street

Scheduled opening: Tuesday, June 20

The new location will adopt longer operating hours. Below is a list of the new scheduled times to start over the summer:

Tuesday through Thursday open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ginger Elizabeth Hahn shows off a treat from her store, Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates, in 2009.

Ginger Elizabeth is celebrating the change of location with scheduled events over the next few weeks. Here’s a full list of the “Summer of Sweetness” events to come, according to the Ginger Elizabeth Facebook:

L Street location events

June 17 at 1801 L Street: Moving celebration and ice cream social

June 18 at 1801 L Street: Last day the chocolate shop will be open

Flagship store events

June 20: Grand opening of flagship location

June 24: Ice cream pint day

June 27: S’more kits

July 15: J Street flagship celebration

July 29: Custard day

August 12: Macaroon day

September 9: Cupcake day

September 23: Jam day

