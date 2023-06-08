Ginger Elizabeth will move to new Sacramento storefront. Where, when and what changes?
Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates will be moving to a new location after almost 16 years, according to a Facebook announcement Wednesday.
The chocolatier shop on L Street will be open until June 18, before it moves to its new flagship location on J Street.
New location: 2413 J Street
Scheduled opening: Tuesday, June 20
The new location will adopt longer operating hours. Below is a list of the new scheduled times to start over the summer:
Tuesday through Thursday open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday and Saturday open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ginger Elizabeth is celebrating the change of location with scheduled events over the next few weeks. Here’s a full list of the “Summer of Sweetness” events to come, according to the Ginger Elizabeth Facebook:
L Street location events
June 17 at 1801 L Street: Moving celebration and ice cream social
June 18 at 1801 L Street: Last day the chocolate shop will be open
Flagship store events
June 20: Grand opening of flagship location
June 24: Ice cream pint day
June 27: S’more kits
July 15: J Street flagship celebration
July 29: Custard day
August 12: Macaroon day
September 9: Cupcake day
September 23: Jam day
