Ginetta reveals return to LMP3 class with new challenger for 2020

Ginetta reveals new LMP3 challenger for 2020

Ginetta has unveiled a new car to comply with the second-generation LMP3 regulations due to come into effect in 2020, marking its re-entry to the class.

The British manufacturer was the first to back the ACO's new category when it was introduced in 2015 and its Ginetta-Juno P3-15 won that year's European Le Mans Series title with Sir Chris Hoy and Charlie Robertson in a car run by its in-house Team LNT.

Ginetta - which was announced on the entry list for the 2019/2020 World Endurance Championship in the LMP1 category earlier today - then departed LMP3 following the 2015 season to concentrate on developing its G57 P2 prototype.

The original LMP3 car was still raced in private hands in the Le Mans 24 Hours-supporting Road to Le Mans race as recently as last year.

Ginetta will return next year with the new G61-LT-P3, which boasts 'LMP1-inspired aerodynamics' to take advantage of the new rule set governing the 2020-2024 seasons, which permit the introduction of new bodywork kits.

The new LMP3 cars will have traction control for the first time, use an uprated 450 PS Nissan V8 engine and Xtrac transmission systems, and meet improved safety requirements, with Zylon side panels introduced.

Ginetta Chairman Lawrence Tomlinson said: "We are proud to have pioneered the LMP3 class, investing in the concept and showing that our first car was a world-beater.

"Now we are back to show that the innovation that our first car displayed is still alive and well at Ginetta.

"The G61-LT-P3 chassis has been designed by our Ginetta LMP1 team with one goal in mind - winning races and championships for the next 4 years - we're looking for teams with the same goal.

"We are confident that we have another winner on our hands and that the customers for the car will see immediate and lasting results."

Ginetta becomes the second approved LMP3 manufacturer to reveal an updated car after Ligier's JS P320 broke cover earlier this month.

Duqueine Engineering (Norma) and ADESS are also expected to reveal new machinery, with all eligible for the European Le Mans Series, Michelin Le Mans Cup and regional championships in Asia and North America.

