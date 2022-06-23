Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi are suiting up for the Spy Kids reboot film

Jessica Wang
·1 min read
Netflix's upcoming Spy Kids reboot film has found its new spy family.

Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi have joined the cast of original franchise creator and director Robert Rodriguez's reimagining for a new generation. Everly Carganilla (Yes Day, The Chair) and newcomer Connor Esterson will play the secret agents' children.

The synopsis for the unnamed reboot reads, "When the children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world."

Gina Rodriguez attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage); Zachary Levi attends the 2019 ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
Gina Rodriguez attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage); Zachary Levi attends the 2019 ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Arturo Holmes/WireImage; Allen Berezovsky/WireImage Gina Rodriguez; Zachary Levi

Rodriguez will once again write, direct, and produce. Racer Max will co-write, with Skydance Media's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger producing alongside Elizabeth Avellan and Max. Spyglass' Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre will executive produce.

The original Spy Kids films told the story of Cortez siblings Carmen (Alexa PenaVega) and Juni (Daryl Sabara), who followed in the footsteps of their famous secret agent parents, Gregorio (Antonio Banderas) and Ingrid (Carla Gugino), saving their lives from time to time. The franchise spawned four films and also featured Danny Trejo, Steve Buscemi, and Elijah Wood.

SPY KIDS
SPY KIDS

Everett Collection Carla Gugino, Antonio Banderas, Daryl Sabara, and Alexa PenaVega in 'Spy Kids'

Rodriguez, who recently worked with Netflix on the hit superhero family film We Can Be Heroes, previously told EW that studios have long been asking for a reboot of the early 2000s franchise.  "I've been getting calls from all kinds of studios: 'Reboot Spy Kids.' 'Reboot Sharkboy,'" Rodriguez said. "Of course they want to. They're all sitting at home with their kids."

