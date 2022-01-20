Gina Rodriguez to Lead Apple’s ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’ Remake

Apple TV has optioned “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,” based on Pedro Almodóvar’s 1988 black comedy of the same name, with plans to develop it as a series starring Gina Rodriguez, individuals with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

If the show goes forward, the former “Jane the Virgin” star will play main character Pepa, an actress who dubs movies for a living, a role which earned original star Carmen Maura a Goya Award, Spain’s highest film honor. The TV series will feature both English and Spanish.

Almodóvar is developing the adaptation, which would be his first scripted TV series, through his El Deseo company. The Spanish director already has a docuseries in the works at Paramount+, “Not a Bride,” with frequent collaborator, Penélope Cruz, who also stars in his latest film, “Parallel Mothers.”

Rodriguez will also serve as executive producer with her partner Molly Breeskin at I Can and I Will Productions. She previously executive produced the Disney+ series “Diary of a Future President” and the animated Netflix “Carmen Sandiego” series, for which she also voiced the title character.

“CODA” star Eugenio Derbez is also on board to executive produce with 3Pas Studios’ Ben Odell, and the company’s Sonia Gambaro as a co-producer.

The series is produced by Lionsgate Television, with Noelle Valdivia (“Mozart in the Jungle”) attached to write the script and serve as showrunner.

The hit comedy, which involved Pepa trying to find her boyfriend amidst a series of hilarious mix-ups and misunderstandings, earned Almodóvar an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. He has since been nominated for four more Oscars, winning two: foreign film for 1999’s “All About My Mother” and original screenplay for 2002’s “Talk to Her.”

After debuting at the 45th Venice International Film Festival, “Women on the Verge” received won five Goya Awards and earned Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations.

Almodóvar is currently developing his first English-language feature, “A Manual for Cleaning Women,” with Cate Blanchett attached to star and produce.

Almodóvar is repped by CAA, Rodriguez is represented by WME and Jackoway Austen and Derbez is with UTA and Behr Abramson.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the story.