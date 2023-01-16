Gina Lollobrigida death: Italian actor who starred opposite Humphrey Bogart and Frank Sinatra dies aged 95

(Getty Images)

Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida has died aged 95.

The film star, who was a high profile figure in cinema in the 1950s and 1960s, died on Monday (16 January) in Rome. Her death was confirmed by Italian news agency ANSA.

Lollobrigida, whose biggest films included The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Beautiful But Dangerous, appeared on screen opposite stars such as Frank Sinatra, Humphrey Bogart and Rock Hudson.

She was often described as “the most beautiful woman in the world” and, before her death, was considered to be one of the last remaining stars from the Golden Age of cinema.

