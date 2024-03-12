Gina Carano Signs With Straightwire Entertainment Group

EXCLUSIVE: Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Deadpool) has signed with Straightwire Entertainment Group for management.

Carano began her career as a mixed martial artist who made her feature film debut in Steven Soderbergh’s action film Haywire in 2011. She co-starred alongside Antonio Banderas, Micheal Douglas, Michael Fassbender and Channing Tatum in the role of Mallory Kane, a black ops agent who is betrayed by her employers and targeted for assassination in a conspiracy. Her performance earned her a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Actress in a Drama.

She followed that up with Fast & Furious 6 directed by Justin Lin, where she portrayed DSS agent Riley Hicks and Deadpool alongside Ryan Reynolds in 2016.

On the TV side, Carano starred in the Lucasfilm Star Wars spinoff TV series The Mandalorian where she played bounty hunter Cara Dune for two seasons.

In early 2021, Lucasfilm said there were no plans for Carano to return to the series in the future due to a series of controversial tweets, where she compared the current divided political climate in the U.S. to Nazi Germany.

Last month, the actress sued Disney and Lucasfilm with the suit asking Disney and Lucasfilm to be held accountable for their “bullying, discriminatory, and retaliatory actions — actions that inflicted not only substantial emotional harm but millions of dollars in lost income.”

Since her exit from The Mandalorian, she has worked with Daily Wire on Terror on the Prairie (2022) alongside Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis and My Son Hunter opposite Laurence Fox and John James from Breitbart TV. She also starred in Madness in the Method (2019) co-starring Jaime Camil, Vinnie Jones, Danny Trejo, Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith.

Carano currently has multiple film and television projects in the works, including plans to make her directorial debut.

“Rob Weston is the English gentleman who remains calm in any environment and has deep knowledge of this industry, as well as a really unique and keen eye for art and storytelling. I feel relieved to push the refresh button in signing on with Rob and I am as ambitious as ever in this new chapter of my life and career,” Carano told Deadline.

“We are already actively working on a new television series that I am ecstatic about that is unlike anything I’ve done thus far and are actively attracting creatives from all over who are excited to collaborate,” she added.

“Gina Carano is not only an exceptional talent but a wonderful human being and we are thrilled to be joining her in the next chapter of her career,“ added Robert Weston, CEO of Straightwire Entertainment Group.

