Gina Carano Lashes Out at Disney Over Move to Dismiss Lawsuit, Says They Want ‘to Control What You Say’

Gina Carano ranted about Disney on social media Thursday after the company said that she was fired because she “grotesquely trivialized the Holocaust” in a motion to have her wrongful termination lawsuit dismissed.

“Disney has confirmed what has been known all along, they will fire you if you say anything they disagree with, even if they have to MISREPRESENT, MALIGN, and MISCHARACTERIZE you to do it,” Carano wrote in a Thursday post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Carano was terminated from the Star Wars series in February 2021, after she amplified a social media post that compared being Republican in the U.S. to being Jewish during Nazi Germany. This came after months of increasingly combative social media posts from the UFC fighter-turned actress advancing far right political views that included vaccine and election denialism.

In February of this year, more than 3 years after being fired, Carano filed her lawsuit accusing Disney of wrongful termination and sex discrimination.

Disney moved to dismiss the lawsuit on Wednesday, explaining that she “grotesquely trivialized the Holocaust as comparable to sharp political disagreements” and concluded that her termination resulted after former CEO Bob Chapek decided “Carano’s views ‘didn’t align with Company values,’ including its ‘values of respect, values of decency, values of integrity, and values of inclusion.’”

“They are now on record letting everyone who works for them know that Disney will take any chance they get to control what you say, what you think or they will attempt to destroy your career,” Carono wrote on Thursday. “Glad we cleared that up.”

She continued by noting the First Amendment “does not allow Disney to wantonly DISCRIMINATE, which is what they have done in my case and frankly have now admitted they did.” “If you ever wanted to know what today’s ‘Disney values’ are, they just told you,” Carano concluded.

The social media post which prompted backlash read, “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

Upon her termination from Lucasfilm, the studio noted her “social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano is seeking preliminary and permanent injunctive relief to recast her at Lucasfilm and compensatory damages exceeding $75,000 for her loss of pay since her termination, as well as additional compensation related to the loss of her role in “Rangers of the New Republic.”

The post Gina Carano Lashes Out at Disney Over Move to Dismiss Lawsuit, Says They Want ‘to Control What You Say’ appeared first on TheWrap.