Gimson and Burnet seal Paris 2024 Olympic Qualification In the Hague

John Gimson and Anna Burnet sealed Paris 2024 Olympic qualification with a stunning silver medal at the Allianz Sailing World Championships.

Leicester star Gimson, 40, and Burnet, who compete together in the Nacra 17 Mixed classification, finished second in The Hague, Netherlands after a composed week on the water.

And despite a setback injury for Burnet on day three of the competition – when she twisted her knee during a standard tack – it was the sweet success of Olympic qualification and a silver medal on top for the pair.

"For us, this regatta was all about making sure we qualified the nation for the Olympics next year, which we managed to do a day early," said Burnet.

"So, then going out yesterday and been able to enjoy the medal race was really cool and the medal was really a bonus for us.

"We were up there after day one, coming through and keeping up at the top of the fleet for the whole week.

"But on our third day of racing, I picked up a little bit of a knee injury, which was a bit of a spanner in the works.

"We were still coming third, but it became much more about just trying to qualify the nation.

"And we got quite lucky probably as my knee doesn't seem to be too bad so we were just there trying to push for the push for medals."

Tokyo 2020 silver medallists Burnet and Gimson were in a tough battle for medals in The Hague, with Italian pairing Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti clinching gold in a dominant performance.

A close-knit fleet, Gimson revealed that it was also an emotional gold medal race as Argentina's Santiago Raul Lange hung up his sails after touching ground.

"We train with the Italian team and the Argentinian team and it's been a really good relationship between the nations," he said.

"We are very strong in some conditions where they aren't as strong and vice versa.

"So I think it's definitely been a big part of both our and Italy's success over the years as we know how hard we're able to push each other.

"It was quite emotional really to see Santi retire too as we have sailed with him for a long time and he's a really inspirational person."

With an Olympic quota spot in the bag, Burnet and Gimson have secured Team GB the chance at another medal in Paris, or more aptly, the Olympic sailing venue of Marseille.

The pair soared to silver at Tokyo 2020 and have dreams of representing their country again next summer.

"For everyone, Olympic sailing is the pinnacle of the sport and it's only happens once every four years," Gimson said.

"It's what you dream about from childhood. We love the Olympics and we love that it's probably the highest level of competition we can get in our sport."

"The next thing for us is to get back to Marseille to do a bit more training in the venue while the conditions are still in the right window of summer," added Burnet.

"Beyond that we have the European Championships in November in Portugal, so we'll be back to training and then and then be getting ready for the Europeans."

