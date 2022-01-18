'Gimme Shelter': What to expect in California housing in 2022

Liam Dillon
·1 min read
Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, wears face mask as she calls on lawmakers to approve a measure to place a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot to allow state legislators to vote remotely during emergencies, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Wicks said she attended the session, even though she is pregnant, to ensure her constituents weren&#39;t disenfranchised. The Assembly approved the measure and it sent it to the Senate which has until June 25 to pass the proposal and place it before voters in November. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) speaking on the Assembly floor in 2020. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

Californians started this year with a major change in housing development. On Jan. 1, a new state law began allowing property owners to build at least duplexes on nearly all residential parcels, ending the dominance of single-family home-only zoning that has shaped the state's building patterns.

What will happen in housing this year? On this episode of "Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast," we discuss Gov. Gavin Newsom's plans to pump $2 billion more into homelessness prevention efforts, why lawmakers might turn away from further zoning changes and how the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to affect tenants and landlords in Los Angeles and elsewhere.

Our guest is Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland), who is the new chairwoman of the Assembly Committee on Housing and Community Development. Wicks discusses her priorities and how she plans to shape the state's response to its affordable housing challenges.

Gimme Shelter,”a biweekly podcast that looks at why it’s so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it, features Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability issues for the Los Angeles Times, and Manuela Tobías, housing reporter for CalMatters.

You can subscribe to “Gimme Shelter” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud and Google Podcasts.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

