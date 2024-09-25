Gimme him: One person from the Los Angeles Rams to put on the Bears

The Chicago Bears (1-2) are back home in Week 4 after a two-game road stint against AFC South opponents, as they welcome the Los Angeles Rams (1-2), who have been bitten by the injury bug. As the Bears look to get back on track, they're matched up against a team in which things on paper could be viewed as favorable.

Each week, we have gone through and picked an opposing player that if we could poach from the roster, would make the Bears a better team. Through the first three games, we poached two defensive linemen (Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans), and one offensive lineman (Indianapolis Colts) but this week, we're looking at the biggest key of the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams are just as if not, worse on paper from an offensive line standpoint, which is the biggest area of concern on offense. If the recently-retired Aaron Donald was still on the team, he'd be a top choice for this project, if the Bears were in a better position, maybe familiar foe in quarterback Matthew Stafford would be the best choice. But where the team is right now, we look to the Rams' sideline and the leader of it all: Sean McVay.

McVay is praised for his offensive mind, his high-football intelligence, and has something a Bears head coach hasn't had since 1985 and Mike Ditka, a Super Bowl championship. With all the conversation being around the growth of quarterback Caleb Williams, the struggling offensive line, and lack of consistent offensive production as a whole, McVay would be a top choice if their was a coach available to come in and fix it all.

In 118 career games, McVay has eclipsed 71 wins and a winning percentage of over .600, which led him to be named the fourth-best returning coach to the NFL by Pro Football Focus this offseason. Behind only the Chiefs' Andy Reid, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, and Ravens' John Harbaugh, McVay has earned his respect in the NFL after appearing in two Super Bowls with the Rams, getting one win in 2021.

There may not be a better sign of the greatness of McVay than Week 3 of this season against NFC West divisional opponent, San Francisco 49ers. where they faced a double-digit deficit and ushered the best comeback of the 2024 season. Down double digits in the game, without their top wide receivers in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, McVay and running back Kyren Williams, put together a comeback victory, outscoring the 49ers 13-3 in the fourth quarter.

That comeback, which was helped by a missed field goal attempt by 49ers kicker Jake Moody, showed that no matter what McVay has available to him, he will find a way to will his team to victory. There are very few times in which McVay will make excuses for losses or his team's performance, and that is why he's one of the highly-respected coaches in the entire league.

Unlike what has become the norm with a revolving door of coaches, lack of accountability, and further more, lack of winning for Chicago, Sean McVay would be a miracle blessing to the grace the Bears sideline.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Gimme him: One person from the Los Angeles Rams to put on the Bears