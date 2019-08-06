Gimme five: Canadians to watch Wednesday at the Pan American Games

LIMA, Peru — Here are five Canadian athletes/teams to watch on Wednesday at the Pan American Games:

DAMIAN WARNER (TRACK AND FIELD)

The 2016 Olympic bronze medallist in the decathlon looks for his second straight Pan Am gold.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

PHYLICIA GEORGE (TRACK AND FIELD)

The runner from Markham, Ont., is coming off a win in the 100-metre hurdles at the Canadian championships. She's a Winter/Summer Olympian, having competed in bobsled in Pyeongchang last year.

CRISPIN DUENAS (ARCHERY)

The three-time Olympian from Scarborough, Ont., won bronze in the individual recurve event at the 2013 world championships.

PHILLIP AND THOMAS BARREIRO (WRESTLING)

The identical twins from Akwesasne Mohawk Territory both compete in Greco-Roman wrestling. Phillip is in the 87-kilogram class, while Thomas is at 97 kg.

WOMEN'S SOFTBALL TEAM

Canada will be looking to bounce back to a loss to the Americans when it faces Peru. Canada is gearing up for an Olympic qualifier in Surrey, B.C., later this summer.

The Canadian Press