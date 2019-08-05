Gimme five: Canadians to watch on Tuesday at the Pan American Games

LIMA, Peru — Here are five Canadian athletes/teams to watch on Tuesday at the Pan American Games:

CHRISTABEL NETTEY (TRACK AND FIELD)

The long jumper from Surrey, B.C., won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2015 Pan Am Games.

RACHEL CLIFF (TRACK AND FIELD)

The long-distance runner from Vancouver competes in the 10,000 metres. Earlier this year, she broke the Canadian marathon record.

MARIO DESLAURIERS (EQUESTRIAN)

The 54-year-old show jumper from Bromont, Que., first competed at the Olympics in 1984 in Los Angeles.

WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY TEAM

Canada, ranked 18th in the world, faces No. 3 Argentina in the semifinals. The winner of the tournament earns a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

KATE HABER (ROWING)

The native of Owen Sound, Ont., teams up Jaclyn Stelmaszyk of Uxbridge, Ont., in the lightweight double sculls. Haber won gold at the 2015 Pan Ams.

The Canadian Press